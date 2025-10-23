© 2025 Connecticut Public

American Masters

Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire

Season 40 Episode 1

Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night. After his internment at the Auschwitz Concentration Camp and liberation from Buchenwald, Wiesel became a journalist in France before immigrating to America. Over the course of his life, Wiesel fought the “sin of indifference” by writing, teaching, speaking truth to power and championing for human rights.

Aired: 01/26/26
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Watch 1:36:28
American Masters
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Episode: S39 E7 | 1:36:28
Watch 1:22:55
American Masters
Marcella
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Episode: S39 E6 | 1:22:55
Watch 1:23:45
American Masters
Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Episode: S39 E5 | 1:23:45
Watch 1:51:14
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Episode: S39 E4 | 1:51:14
Watch 1:36:59
American Masters
Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Episode: S39 E3 | 1:36:59
Watch 1:42:06
American Masters
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Episode: S39 E2 | 1:42:06
Watch 1:23:25
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Episode: S39 E1 | 1:23:25
Watch 52:55
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin' Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Episode: S38 E6 | 52:55
Watch 1:23:57
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Episode: S38 E5 | 1:23:57
Watch 1:23:35
American Masters
Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Episode: S38 E4 | 1:23:35