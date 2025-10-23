Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire

Extras
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a new six-part, 12-hour documentary from Ken Burns.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.