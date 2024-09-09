Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined

Extras
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
When a man is shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site, Ridley investigates.
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
The Endicotts reveal someone had a motive to kill Cecily.
When another body is found murdered, the pressure builds to find the killer.
The investigation continues after another shocking murder. Could Cobie Stegenga now be the prime sus
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works.
Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
El artista José Clemente Orozco (1883-1945) encabezó el movimiento muralista en México.
Experience the groundbreaking sounds of bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer Max Roach.
Trace the life and legacy of labor activist Cesar Chavez through music and the arts.
Follow the 50-year career of First Amendment lawyer and legal expert Floyd Abrams.
Experience the political and personal journey of California governor Jerry Brown.