American Masters

Bella! This Woman's Place Is in the House

Season 40 Episode 3

Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug. Considered one of the first feminists to be elected to Congress, her commitment to women’s rights and progressive causes upended the status quo in Washington.

Aired: 03/16/26
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Episode: S40 E4
Watch 1:23:05
American Masters
Sun Ra: Do The Impossible
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Episode: S40 E2 | 1:23:05
Watch 1:23:55
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Episode: S40 E1 | 1:23:55
Watch 1:52:55
American Masters
Starring Dick Van Dyke
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Episode: S39 E8 | 1:52:55
Watch 1:36:28
American Masters
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Episode: S39 E7 | 1:36:28
Watch 1:22:55
American Masters
Marcella
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Episode: S39 E6 | 1:22:55
Watch 1:23:45
American Masters
Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Episode: S39 E5 | 1:23:45
Watch 1:51:14
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Episode: S39 E4 | 1:51:14
Watch 1:36:59
American Masters
Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Episode: S39 E3 | 1:36:59
Watch 1:42:06
American Masters
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Episode: S39 E2 | 1:42:06