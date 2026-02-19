Bella! This Woman's Place Is in the House

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
A potential rabies outbreak causes panic in Poplar. Trixie cares for a patient in difficult labor.
Geoffrey calls Sister Veronica to remind her that she has a friend if she needs one.
Sister Julienne meets with the Turners about the National Health Service.
Dr. Turner visits St. Cuthbert's to plead for innovative care for his patients.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Appraisal: Cast-iron Lobster Andirons, ca. 1880
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrate the life and career of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.
Learn about Marlee Matlin, Oscar-winning actress and champion of the Deaf community.
Discover how celebrated cookbook writer Marcella Hazan shaped Italian cuisine in America.
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.