© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
American Masters

Janis Ian: Breaking Silence

Season 39 Episode 4

Discover the life of singer-songwriter Janis Ian and how she rose as a folk icon and gay rights advocate. She broke ground with “Society’s Child” (1966), a bold take on interracial love, and “At Seventeen” (1975), a searing anthem about bullying.

Aired: 06/19/25
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Season 2 Preview
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 1:53:03
Caregiving
Caregiving
A documentary revealing America’s caregiving crisis through intimate stories and expert insight.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:03
Watch 1:01
Caregiving
The Heart of a Nation
An intimate preview of Caregiving, honoring the invisible heroes who care for others every day.
Preview: S1 | 1:01
Watch 15:21
Independent Lens
Camp Widow
Camp Widow is a place for widowed people to find both camaraderie and unexpected joy.
Special: 15:21
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:30
Watch 10:31
Independent Lens
The Grocery List Show | Family-Run Italian Market in New Jersey | Ep 4
A family-run grocery in New Jersey brings people from all over for delectable treats from Italy.
Special: 10:31
Watch 1:00
Walking with Dinosaurs
Extended Trailer
Walking with Dinosaurs returns. Meet six iconic dinosaurs emerging from incredible digs.
Preview: S2025 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Series Preview
Walking with Dinosaurs returns. Meet six iconic dinosaurs emerging from incredible digs.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
Season 10 Preview
Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S10 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Patience
Series Preview
Patience is an autistic woman who helps the York police with their investigations.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • American Masters Season 39
  • American Masters Season 38
  • American Masters Season 37
  • American Masters Season 36
  • American Masters Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • American Masters Season 32
  • American Masters Season 31
  • American Masters Season 30
  • American Masters Season 29
  • American Masters Season 28
  • American Masters Season 27
  • American Masters Season 26
  • American Masters Season 25
  • American Masters Season 24
  • American Masters Season 23
  • American Masters Season 22
  • American Masters Season 21
  • American Masters Season 20
  • American Masters Season 19
  • American Masters Season 18
  • American Masters Season 17
  • American Masters Season 16
  • American Masters Season 14
  • American Masters Season 12
  • American Masters Season 4
  • American Masters Season 3
Watch 1:36:59
American Masters
Art Spiegelman: Disaster is My Muse
Explore the career of cartoonist Art Spiegelman and his award-winning graphic novel Maus.
Episode: S39 E3 | 1:36:59
Watch 1:42:06
American Masters
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Episode: S39 E2 | 1:42:06
Watch 1:23:25
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Episode: S39 E1 | 1:23:25
Watch 52:55
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin' Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Episode: S38 E6 | 52:55
Watch 1:23:57
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Episode: S38 E5 | 1:23:57
Watch 1:23:35
American Masters
Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Episode: S38 E4 | 1:23:35
Watch 1:40:39
American Masters
The Incomparable Mr. Buckley
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Episode: S38 E3 | 1:40:39
Watch 1:43:31
American Masters
Moynihan
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Episode: S38 E2 | 1:43:31
Watch 53:03
American Masters
HOPPER: An American love story
Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works.
Episode: S38 E1 | 53:03
Watch 55:23
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Man of Fire
Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
Episode: S21 E7 | 55:23