Independent Lens

Free Chol Soo Lee

Season 24 Episode 12 | 1hr 24m 52s

Sentenced to life for a 1973 San Francisco murder, Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee was set free after a pan-Asian solidarity movement, which included Korean, Japanese, and Chinese Americans, helped to overturn his conviction. After 10 years of fighting for his life inside California state prisons, Lee found himself in a new fight to rise to the expectations of the people who believed in him.

Aired: 04/23/23 | Expires: 11/15/24
Latest Episodes
Independent Lens
Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Episode: S26 E2
Watch 1:16:37
Independent Lens
One Person, One Vote?
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
Episode: S26 E1 | 1:16:37
Independent Lens
Season Extras
Sizzles and such
Episode: S26 E20
Watch 1:25:17
Independent Lens
The Tuba Thieves
The central mystery of this unconventional documentary is the nature of sound itself.
Episode: S25 E17 | 1:25:17
Watch 1:24:52
Independent Lens
Space: The Longest Goodbye
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
Episode: S25 E16 | 1:24:52
Watch 1:18:04
Independent Lens
One With the Whale
For Native Alaskans living on a tiny Bering Sea island, if you don’t hunt, you die.
Episode: S25 E15 | 1:18:04
Watch 54:41
Independent Lens
Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s
Three people navigate their lives with determination in the face of Parkinson’s disease.
Episode: S25 E14 | 54:41
Watch 55:37
Independent Lens
A Thousand Pines
A crew of 12 Mexican tree planters travel the United States regrowing America’s forests.
Episode: S25 E13 | 55:37
Watch 1:24:54
Independent Lens
Greener Pastures
Midwestern families deal with unseen mental health issues affecting farmers in America.
Episode: S25 E12 | 1:24:54
Watch 1:24:13
Independent Lens
Breaking The News
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch startup The 19th* to buck a broken news media system.
Episode: S25 E11 | 1:24:13