Independent Lens

TEST Who is Michael Jang?

Season 26 Episode 21 | 41m 44s

TEST - After a long career as a commercial and portrait photographer, mischievous San Francisco artist Michael Jang sat for decades on a hidden treasure of pictures taken in his 20s—both candid celebrity shots and a down-to-earth cross-section of Chinese American family life rarely captured so playfully. Then, during the pandemic, Jang set out to share his work with the world, street guerilla-styl

Aired: 05/29/25 | Expires: 05/19/28
Watch 41:44
Independent Lens
Who is Michael Jang?
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Episode: S26 E19 | 41:44
Watch 1:23:38
Independent Lens
And So It Begins
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
Episode: S26 E18 | 1:23:38
Watch 54:20
Independent Lens
Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
Three families are transformed when a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
Episode: S26 E17 | 54:20
Watch 1:24:21
Independent Lens
Free For All: The Public Library
How public libraries shaped a nation and remain a beloved sanctuary for Americans today.
Episode: S26 E16 | 1:24:21
Watch 1:22:07
Independent Lens
WE WANT THE FUNK!
The syncopated story of funk music, from its roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk and beyond.
Episode: S26 E15 | 1:22:07
Watch 1:24:52
Independent Lens
Home Court
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Episode: S26 E14 | 1:24:52
Watch 1:24:55
Independent Lens
Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Episode: S26 E13 | 1:24:55
Watch 1:25:02
Independent Lens
Skin of Glass
How the turbulent history of her architect father's iconic building reflects Brazil's own struggles.
Episode: S26 E12 | 1:25:02
Watch 1:23:21
Independent Lens
The In Between
A filmmaker returns to her hometown on the U.S.-Mexico border to reflect on growing up fronterizo.
Episode: S26 E11 | 1:23:21
Watch 1:24:40
Independent Lens
The Strike
How a small hunger strike against solitary confinement turned into a massive statewide protest.
Episode: S26 E10 | 1:24:40