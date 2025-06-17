© 2025 Connecticut Public

PBS News Hour

June 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 168 | 57m 46s

June 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 06/16/25 | Expires: 07/17/25
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 6 Preview
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 4 Preview
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 5 Preview
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Preview: S2025 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 4 Preview
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Preview: S4 | 0:30
Watch 18:52
Nature
The Thunder of Bison Finally Returns to the Osage Prairie | WILD HOPE
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
Special: 18:52
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 4 Preview
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Preview: S2025 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 2 Preview
We enlist allies from nature to fight in our battles. But is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 13:28
Human Footprint
The Rise, Reign, and Reckoning of Australia’s Cane Toads
Shane traces how cane toads conquered Australia — and how science is turning the tide.
Clip: S2 E2 | 13:28
Watch 7:18
Human Footprint
Duck Deployments and Mite Airstrikes: Nature’s Pest Patrol
From ducks to drones, Shane explores how farmers fight pests with nature — not chemicals.
Clip: S2 E2 | 7:18
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 3 Preview
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Preview: S2025 E3 | 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E167 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
June 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E166 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
June 14, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 14, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E165 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E164 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E163 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E162 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E161 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
June 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E160 | 56:45
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
June 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E159 | 24:09
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
June 7, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 7, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E158 | 24:09