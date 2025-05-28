© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

May 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 148 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the U.S. pauses student visa interviews and promises additional social media vetting, causing more disruptions for colleges and universities. The CDC's abrupt changes to COVID vaccine recommendations spark concerns among some health professionals. Plus, the site of America's worst nuclear accident gets another chance to become a power hub.

Aired: 05/27/25 | Expires: 06/27/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Season 2 Preview
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 1:53:03
Caregiving
Caregiving
A documentary revealing America’s caregiving crisis through intimate stories and expert insight.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:03
Watch 1:01
Caregiving
The Heart of a Nation
An intimate preview of Caregiving, honoring the invisible heroes who care for others every day.
Preview: S1 | 1:01
Watch 15:21
Independent Lens
Camp Widow
Camp Widow is a place for widowed people to find both camaraderie and unexpected joy.
Special: 15:21
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:30
Watch 10:31
Independent Lens
The Grocery List Show | Family-Run Italian Market in New Jersey | Ep 4
A family-run grocery in New Jersey brings people from all over for delectable treats from Italy.
Special: 10:31
Watch 1:00
Walking with Dinosaurs
Extended Trailer
Walking with Dinosaurs returns. Meet six iconic dinosaurs emerging from incredible digs.
Preview: S2025 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Walking with Dinosaurs
Series Preview
Walking with Dinosaurs returns. Meet six iconic dinosaurs emerging from incredible digs.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
Season 10 Preview
Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S10 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Patience
Series Preview
Patience is an autistic woman who helps the York police with their investigations.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
May 31, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 31, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E151 | 24:09
Watch 56:34
PBS News Hour
May 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E150 | 56:34
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E149 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E147 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E146 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E145 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E144 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E143 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E142 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E141 | 57:46