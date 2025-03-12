The Calling: A Medical School Journey

Latest Episodes
A year in the life of medical students at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx.
Extras
Cory Ransom shares updates on her medical school journey and reflects on filming The Calling.
Third-year students at Albert Einstein College of Medicine study for their End of Rotation exams.
Chetali Jain shares updates on her medical school journey and reflects on filming The Calling.
Ghaith Al Tibi shares updates on his medical school journey and reflects on filming The Calling.
Meet Jordan Giordano, a first-year student attending med school through an Army scholarship program.
Meet Ghaith Al Tibi, a first-year student pursuing a career in cardiology.
Meet Andrew Peck, a first-year student from Queens.
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Meet Tiffany Liu, a first-year student at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Meet Alexandra Perez, a fourth-year student from the Bronx.