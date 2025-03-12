© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Follow the intellectual and emotional journey of a group of medical students at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx. Captured through verité scenes and personal video diaries, the film offers an inside look at America’s healthcare system through the eyes of these aspiring practitioners as they learn what it takes to become a doctor in one of the country’s most underserved communities.

Watch 1:42
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
Andrew | Cast Updates and Reflections
Andrew Peck shares updates on his medical school journey, and reflects on filming The Calling.
Special: 1:42
Watch 0:59
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
Cameron | Cast Updates and Reflections
Cameron Smith shares updates on his medical school journey and reflects on filming The Calling.
Special: 0:59
Watch 2:29
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
Tiffany | Cast Updates and Reflections
Tiffany Liu shares updates on her medical school journey and reflects on filming The Calling.
Special: 2:29
Major funding was provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, with additional funding from Burroughs Wellcome Fund, the Blavatnik Family Foundation, and the Pieter & Yvette Eenkema van Dijk Foundation. Produced with the participation of the Ontario Creates – Government of Ontario Production Services Tax Credit and the Canadian Film or Video Production Services Tax Credit.
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:23:57
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
A year in the life of medical students at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:23:57
Extras
Watch 1:08
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
Cory | Cast Updates and Reflections
Cory Ransom shares updates on her medical school journey and reflects on filming The Calling.
Special: 1:08
Watch 3:58
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
Trailer
A year in the life of medical students at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx.
Preview: 3:58
Watch 1:42
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
Hitting the Books
Third-year students at Albert Einstein College of Medicine study for their End of Rotation exams.
Clip: 1:42
Watch 3:08
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
Chetali | Cast Updates and Reflections
Chetali Jain shares updates on her medical school journey and reflects on filming The Calling.
Special: 3:08
Watch 1:56
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
Ghaith | Cast Updates and Reflections
Ghaith Al Tibi shares updates on his medical school journey and reflects on filming The Calling.
Special: 1:56
Watch 3:22
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
Meet Jordan | Meet the Medical Students
Meet Jordan Giordano, a first-year student attending med school through an Army scholarship program.
Special: 3:22
Watch 5:48
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
Meet Ghaith | Meet the Medical Students
Meet Ghaith Al Tibi, a first-year student pursuing a career in cardiology.
Special: 5:48
Watch 5:33
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
Meet Andrew | Meet the Medical Students
Meet Andrew Peck, a first-year student from Queens.
Special: 5:33
Watch 4:40
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
Meet Tiffany | Meet the Medical Students
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Meet Tiffany Liu, a first-year student at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Special: 4:40
Watch 5:47
The Calling: A Medical School Journey
Meet Alexandra | Meet the Medical Students
Meet Alexandra Perez, a fourth-year student from the Bronx.
Special: 5:47