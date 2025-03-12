© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Calling: A Medical School Journey

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 23m 57s

Follow the intellectual and emotional journey of a group of medical students at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx. Captured through verité scenes and personal video diaries, the film offers an inside look at America’s healthcare system through the eyes of these aspiring practitioners as they learn what it takes to become a doctor in one of the country's most underserved communities.

Aired: 03/16/25 | Expires: 03/16/28
Major funding was provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, with additional funding from Burroughs Wellcome Fund, the Blavatnik Family Foundation, and the Pieter & Yvette Eenkema van Dijk Foundation. Produced with the participation of the Ontario Creates – Government of Ontario Production Services Tax Credit and the Canadian Film or Video Production Services Tax Credit.
