Source: Connecticut Public Radio
August 31 is National Diatomaceous Earth Day, and it’s worth celebrating even if you can’t pronounce "diatomaceous." Diatoms – the single-celled organisms that make diatomaceous earth – are sometimes considered the “lungs of earth,” providing more than three-quarters of earth’s new oxygen. Ancient people have used it for cave painting in France, the Greeks used it as a lightweight construction material, and today it’s used in innumerable ways across many industries. Let’s take a look.
A federal judge ruled that the nine attorneys had perpetrated a "profound abuse" of the legal system with their Michigan lawsuit.
Actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband, filmmaker Ben Falcone, are big fans of Ross. But they found it was difficult to land interviews about the celebrity painter — people were scared of being sued.
The fall perennial Boltonia produces an abundance of white or pink, daisy-like flowers in late summer and autumn, is deer resistant, and is a fantastic pollinator plant.
A study released on Tuesday revealed that 60% of U.S. adults have changed their restaurant habits as the COVID-19 Delta variant rises. The restaurant...
Connecticut officials urge unemployed workers to get back into the job market before the $300 a week federal unemployment benefit expires next week.
Students went back to school Wednesday in a handful of towns in Connecticut.
She has not officially announced her re-election campaign, but today Congresswoman Jahana Hayes confirmed that she does plan to be on the ballot in 2022.