Source: Connecticut Public Radio

August 31 is National Diatomaceous Earth Day, and it’s worth celebrating even if you can’tDiatoms – the single-celled organisms that make diatomaceous earth – are sometimes considered the “lungs of earth,” providing more than three-quarters of earth’s new oxygen. Ancient people have used it for cave painting in France, the Greeks used it as a lightweight construction material, and today it’s used in innumerable ways across many industries. Let’s take a look.