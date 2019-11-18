© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports News
Sports
WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.

Major League Baseball Restructure Of Minor Leagues Could Strike Out Norwich's Connecticut Tigers

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published November 18, 2019 at 11:27 PM EST
48135127691_864d90157d_k.jpg
Jeffrey Hynds
/
Flickr
The city of Norwich has had minor league baseball for 24 years, but that may change after the 2020 season.

The city of Norwich may soon be without a minor league baseball team.

The New York Times has put out a so-called “hit list” of 42 American teams that could lose major league affiliation, and the Norwich-based Connecticut Tigers are on it.

Major League Baseball may cut ties with the teams after the 2020 season as part of an effort to restructure the minor leagues and improve conditions for players.

A minor league baseball official confirmed to Connecticut Public Radio that the Tigers are being considered in the restructure. But he also said it’s still too early to determine who’s in and who’s out, as negotiations are ongoing.

“Minor League Baseball and our negotiating team look forward to working toward a resolution and agreement that will keep affiliated baseball in as many of the 160 markets as we possibly can,” said Jeff Lantz, Minor League Baseball’s senior director of communications.

The Connecticut Tigers declined to comment.

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom said the potential severing of ties clashes with an agreement he recently made to keep the Detroit Tigers affiliate in the city for 10 years. He said MLB signed off on the deal.

“We view this as a power grab,” Nystrom said. “It’s taking privately owned property and devaluing it to zero. They’re looking at destroying 25% of their market base -- it makes no sense.”

The loss of affiliation has serious consequences for local baseball markets. Four years after the Colorado Rockies affiliate left New Britain, the team brought in to replace the Rock Cats recently announced that it will no longer play pro ball -- leaving New Britain without it for the first time in 37 years.

Norwich has had minor league baseball since 1995.

“I was talking with the vice president of the Tigers affiliate this afternoon: They want to stay,” Nystrom said. “They’re a wonderful partner in our community.”

Tags

Sports NewsbaseballConnecticutThe Daily
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano joined CPBN in October of 2011 as a sports producer. In addition to reporting for WNPR, Graziano produces feature profiles for CPTV and the web.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Related Content