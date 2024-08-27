Reporter's Notebook: Maysoon Khan joins Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team

Dear TAP supporter,

In the years since Connecticut Public launched its investigative team, we've been proud to showcase the group's work, from in-depth reporting on the juvenile justice system, to stories that exposed flaws in public programs.

The mission of The Accountability Project also expanded. We welcomed talented new reporting fellows, who produce everything from brief radio stories to lengthy investigative pieces. They develop important skills while creating original reporting that serves the public interest.

We continue that tradition this month with the addition of investigative reporting fellow Maysoon Khan to our team. Maysoon will cover a range of topics, with a focus on government accountability stories. Have an idea for her to check out? Please get in touch at tips@ctpublic.org.

We're thrilled to welcome Maysoon to Connecticut, and eager for you to hear her work on the radio soon.

Sincerely,

Jim Haddadin

Investigative editor for The Accountability Project

——————

A note from Maysoon Khan:

As an investigative reporting fellow, I aim to uncover stories that lead to reforms and changes in policy, and in turn, strengthen public trust in media.

While Connecticut is small in size, the state is rich in stories waiting to be told. I believe talking to people and building trust with sources leads to some of the best watchdog journalism. These conversations help us understand problems within government, and the challenges people face with housing, public infrastructure and other aspects of daily life.

When I graduated college, I covered breaking news for The Boston Globe, where I wrote about everything from crime to fires. I also worked as a research assistant for the Globe’s Spotlight team. I contributed to a report revealing that some high-ranking hospital leaders were raking in cash on the side by moonlighting on corporate boards.

Most recently, I covered state government and politics for The Associated Press in Albany, New York. I produced a mix of spot news and enterprise stories during my two years there, including a piece that exposed a major loophole in legislation aimed at banning body armor in the wake of a mass shooting in Buffalo. State lawmakers later revised the language to fix the mistake.

I’ve especially enjoyed reporting on the quirky and unusual, such as a law that legalizes human composting in New York, and a move by city officials to consider birth control for rats to drive down the rodent population in the Big Apple.

In my new role, I'll pursue stories that hold elected officials accountable, and add a layer of scrutiny to city or state-run programs.

While most of my experience lies in print journalism, I’m eager to explore audio storytelling in Connecticut, and to bring more attention to local government. That work is fundamental to the health of a democracy.