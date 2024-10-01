Reporter's Notebook: How Connecticut's Juvenile Review Boards help troubled teens

Juvenile Review Boards have been around in Connecticut for almost 60 years. They serve as an alternative to the juvenile court system, and connect children with services like therapy and counseling.

The state currently has 90 Juvenile Review Boards, or JRBs, that serve 135 towns. One of their key functions is funneling children into Youth Service Bureaus, which provide access to activities and resources. Youth Service Bureaus serve lots of kids, most of whom aren’t involved with the juvenile justice system. Parents often sign their children up to participate.

But for justice-involved youth, these programs can be a turning point. The Accountability Project has reported this year on the role they play in Connecticut's juvenile justice system. State Rep. Robyn Porter, who co-chairs a Juvenile Justice Policy and Oversight Committee (JJPOC) workgroup, told me these programs can provide better outcomes by addressing the root causes of crime.

However, state data shows not all children get equal access to these services. As we previously reported, Black kids in Connecticut are referred to juvenile court at higher rates. But aggregated data shows more cases handled by JRBs involve white kids.

Advocates like Porter say kids who are disproportionately impacted by policing and incarceration should have equal access to these services.

“When we have diversionary programs, we have programs that are progressively addressing reentry, that first dibs priority goes to the white, privileged population,” Porter said. “I don't think that that's fair, because they are not the population of people that are disproportionately impacted.”

When a child is accused of breaking the law, it often falls on police officers and court officials to determine how their case is handled — in juvenile court, or through an alternative program.

Children whose cases are sent to JRBs interact with a broader range of adults, including some with experience outside of the justice system.

According to the CT Youth Services Association, JRBs are made up of community members who have experience with youth development, family dynamics and juvenile law.

Initial members are selected by directors of Youth Service Bureaus, and additional members are appointed by existing members. There aren’t limits on the number of people who can be appointed, but the CT Youth Services Association recommends a limit of eight to 10 people for meetings so families don’t feel overwhelmed.

Porter said the JJPOC is looking at how to provide more equitable access to diversionary programs. She said there should be more communication with families of justice-involved kids to address the root causes of crime, and to make sure kids are getting what they need.

“What they need are the resources,” she said. “Those resources could make all the difference in turning a youth around and putting them back on the right track.”