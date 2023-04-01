Ashad Hajela is CT Public's Tow Fellow for Race, Youth and Justice with Connecticut Public's Accountability Project.

He was previously a Report for America corps member at Spotlight PA State College, where he wrote about rural affairs. Prior to that, he covered public safety at The News & Observer in Raleigh, NC.

Ashad was a Stabile Fellow at Columbia Journalism School and attended New York University. He now calls New Haven home.

