Ashad HajelaInvestigative Reporter (Tow Fellow for Race, Youth & Justice)
Ashad Hajela is CT Public's Tow Fellow for Race, Youth and Justice with Connecticut Public's Accountability Project.
He was previously a Report for America corps member at Spotlight PA State College, where he wrote about rural affairs. Prior to that, he covered public safety at The News & Observer in Raleigh, NC.
Ashad was a Stabile Fellow at Columbia Journalism School and attended New York University. He now calls New Haven home.