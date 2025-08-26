Hartford Councilman Alex Thomas used city credit card for 'personal gain,' auditors say

Hartford Councilman Alex Thomas racked up several hundred dollars of inappropriate charges on a city credit card while attending a conference earlier this year, according to city auditors.

In a memo circulated last week, Hartford’s Internal Audit Commission voiced concern about a range of charges made with a city purchase card, which they said violated a travel policy and resulted in “personal gain” for the first-term city councilor.

Thomas, who is separately facing criminal charges alleging he stole funds from a local church, traveled to Washington D.C. to attend the YEO Convening Conference, an annual gathering of young elected officials run by People For the American Way, a national progressive advocacy organization.

Hartford City Council President Shirley Surgeon authorized Thomas to attend the event, which provides “an opportunity to grow as public servants through workshops and trainings designed specifically for young leaders in their positions,” according to a website description.

Thomas drove his personal vehicle to the conference, which took place May 1-4, and included a one-day introduction for first-time attendees on April 30. Auditors said Thomas brought his wife and child with him and while there, charged a total of $370.13 for meals and snacks for two people, exceeding the allowable per diem rate.

Auditors said an additional $154.02 was charged for Ubers and parking, which were "not related to the approved travel."

Additionally, after reviewing the agenda for the conference, they concluded someone other than Thomas used the city purchase card to make at least five charges totaling $108.28, based on when the charges were made.

They also questioned the price of a hotel stay at the Georgetown Inn, a boutique hotel on the south side of D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood. A hotel charge of $521.44 was made for the night before the conference, exceeding the allowable lodging rate of $276, according to the audit commission memo.

Thomas had borrowed the purchase card from the town clerk, a practice that is typical for councilors traveling on city business. Questions about the meal charges first surfaced in June during a review by the city controller of charges made to the town clerk’s card.

Town Clerk Eric Lusa didn't respond to requests for comment.

In a written statement, Thomas defended his use of the purchase card, noting he received prior authorization to attend the conference, and “fully complied with the process as directed.”

Auditors said Thomas provided proper receipts for all charges. Thomas pointed out that the audit initially centered on practices by the town clerk’s office, and not him individually. The audit also determined there was no financial loss to the city because “all charges were covered by proper reimbursement processes,” Thomas wrote.

After the charges were questioned, city officials reduced other reimbursements Thomas was due to receive for expenses he incurred on the trip, including the use of his personal vehicle.

A representative for Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said the mayor’s office is aware of the internal audit investigation.

“The city takes all such matters seriously and holds our elected officials to the highest standards of accountability and transparency,” Deputy Chief of Staff Cristian Corza said. “We have a clear policy on the appropriate use of city resources, and hope any deviation from those rules will be addressed in a firm and fair manner by the City Council leadership.”

Surgeon, the council president, did not respond to requests for comment.

In an unrelated incident, Hartford police arrested Thomas in October 2024 on charges of second degree larceny and second degree money laundering for allegedly embezzling funds from South Church, where was previously an associate pastor.

Police allege he misused a church credit card to direct $14,349 to a pair of entities they describe as shell companies, then on to his personal accounts. He allegedly spent the money on things like fast food, leisure activities and bills, according to records filed in court.

Thomas has applied to enter a diversionary program known as accelerated rehabilitation. He is next due to appear in court on Sept. 29.

A member of the Working Families Party, Thomas assumed public office in January 2024. Since his arrest, Thomas has faced calls from the party to resign. He said Monday he plans to remain in office while the case proceeds.

Ronald Johnson, a lawyer representing Thomas, has declined requests for comment on the case. Johnson said previously that he was withholding comment until reviewing the available evidence.

"Mr. Thomas is an incredibly talented young man," he said, speaking outside court in December. "He has a bright future."

Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.