Supportive housing for CT veterans battling addictions and mental health issues expands

The first phase of a project expanding supportive housing for local veterans struggling with mental health issues or addictions is complete.

Patriots’ Landing in Rocky Hill was expanded from five to 11 units. The temporary housing development was increased as part of a multi-phase project .

Veterans and their families can stay in the temporary housing for up to two years, which is an increase from a four to six month stay, according to Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Ronald Welch.

“The importance of this project can never be overstated,” Welch said. “It's enhancing our veterans and families quality of life, and in some cases, this is during the darkest days of their lives.”

Two other housing developments are in the works as part of the upcoming project phases. The developments include six units designed for families and about 14 apartments for individuals also on the Department of Veterans Affairs main campus in Rocky Hill, Welch said.

“The Patriots’ Landing program provides robust wrap-around services, from affordable safe housing, to case management, to social and mental health support,” Welch said. “Our goal is to assist veterans and their families with getting back on their feet and taking advantage of all the benefits they have earned while in service to our great state and county.”

As part of living in the supportive housing development, veterans pay a small fee and work with a case worker from the nonprofit Chrysalis Center to form a plan to secure affordable, long-term housing.

Veterans are not charged for their first three months of residency at Patriots’ Landing. After that time they must pay monthly rent of $400 .

The second phase of the project, which is set to be complete in the spring, includes renovating existing townhomes and expanding supportive housing options for veterans.

Housing at Patriots Landing will help give struggling veterans the help they need, according to Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

“Our veterans are extremely humble about what they've done, and often sadly, they struggle with so many issues, whether it's mental health, whether it's addiction or whether it's homelessness or access to affordable housing, which has become a challenge for so many people across our state, not just veterans,” Bysiewicz said.

The project uses COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Connecticut Department of Housing .

Patriot’s Landing is just one way Connecticut is showing its gratitude to those who served and risked their lives for the country, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

“These are folks that at the age of 18, 19, 20, get up and go to a place that you probably can't even find on a map, because they're doing what they can on behalf of our country and our values and keeping other folks safe,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “I hope we remember that every day as a country as well.”