Water service restored at three Connecticut prison facilities after disruption

Water service has been restored to three prison facilities in northern Connecticut after a temporary disruption forced the state to bring in bottled water and portable toilets for several thousand incarcerated people.

A water main break on Wednesday morning cut off water at the Osborn, Robinson and Cybulski correctional facilities in Enfield and Somers, according to prison officials.

Maintenance staff from the Department of Correction repaired the broken pipe and water service was restored by about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The department hired a contractor to conduct water quality testing after service was restored.

"The testing of the water, by an outside company, will take place on Thursday morning," a DOC spokesperson wrote in an email. "Until the water is deemed safe to drink, the incarcerated population is able to use the bathrooms, and have bottled water available for drinking."

Barbara Fair, a Connecticut prison reform advocate, said lack of access to toilets was a major challenge during the disruption, based on descriptions she received from people who are incarcerated.

"They talked about feces and urine and just covering it up, cause it’s overflowing onto the floor, they’re covering it up with garbage bags," Fair said.

Monthly statistics published by the Department of Correction show the three facilities currently house more than 2,100 people in state custody.