In collaboration with researchers from UConn, Johns Hopkins, and Harvard, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Oscar Guerra presents Invisible Wounds: Unveiling Migration Trauma.

The film chronicles 15-year-old Ruth's migration from Honduras to the US upon discovering her pregnancy. Through interviews and home videos, the documentary intimately reveals the struggles of millions of undocumented migrants, emphasizing their contributions to the nation. Beyond the journey's challenges, it delves into reuniting with family, adapting to new lives, and confronting anti-immigrant sentiments.

The film critically examines mental health barriers, offering a timely and empathetic portrayal of the often-overlooked struggles faced by this vulnerable sector of American society.