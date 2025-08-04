Memory of Hiroshima Through Imagination is a deeply personal documentary written and narrated by Dr. Shizuko Tomoda, Professor Emeritus at the Central Connecticut State University. At its heart is the story of her mother, a hibakusha, a survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. Drawing on intimate memories and vivid accounts passed down through her family, Tomoda offers a moving portrait of the emotional and physical toll her mother, and herself endured, while also reflecting on the lasting scars of nuclear warfare. Through this lens, the film becomes both a tribute and an act of remembrance, preserving a voice that might otherwise be lost to time.

Memory of Hiroshima Through Imagination premieres digitally on Friday, August 8 and will be available to stream on this page, on Connecticut Public+, at video.cptv.org, and on YouTube.

The documentary will premiere on Tuesday, September 23 at 9 p.m. on CPTV.