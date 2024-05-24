The Risk of Giving Birth

Episode 1: A Maternal Health Crisis

Premiering Monday, June 17 at 5:30pm on CPTV, on-demand on this page, and at video.cptv.org.

The number of maternal deaths in the United States far exceeds that of other high-income countries and continues to grow each year. We examine some of the conditions contributing to the problem and what is being done in to address it.



Episode 2: Black Maternal Health

Premiering Monday, June 24 at 5:30pm on CPTV, on-demand on this page, and at video.cptv.org.

Long-held beliefs as to why Black women suffer higher rates of death and complications in pregnancy and childbirth are upended as we examine the racial disparities in care and the research showing the impacts of structural racism.



Episode 3: Latina Maternal Health

Premiering Monday, July 1 at 5:30pm on CPTV, on-demand on this page, and at video.cptv.org.

As the rates of complications and pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. continue to climb, Latinas have seen a particularly dramatic spike in recent years. We look at the maternal health concerns among the growing population of Latino families in Rhode Island.

