America is preparing to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. On the next CUTLINE, we explore the attacks through conversation about memorials, memory and meaning.

We’ll travel to the 9/11 Living Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, where Connecticut residents gathered on September 11th to see smoke from the World Trade Center rise above the NYC skyline.

As we remember those who perished, we’ll speak with a historian, a first responder, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, a Muslim leader and young people. How has 9/11 shaped our understanding of who we are as Americans today?

CUTLINE: 20 Years After 9/11: Memorials, Memory and Meaning premiered on CPTV Thursday, August 26, 2021.