Connecticut saw a record high number of antisemitic incidents last year. The Holocaust remembrance movement says “never forget,” but surveys find the problem is deeper — many young people lack basic knowledge of the Holocaust. On the next Cutline, we hear personal stories – then and now. We look at links between antisemitism and extremism, visit a Connecticut classroom teaching the Holocaust, and explore the story of Sobibor, a secret Nazi death camp that was a site of bravery and resistance.

CUTLINE: Antisemitism Rising: Bearing Witness Then and Now premiered on CPTV Tuesday, November 17, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Bearing Witness Then and Now – Testimonials

Hear the personal stories of Holocaust survivors living in Connecticut and state residents who have experienced contemporary antisemitism.

Resource links for additional learning: