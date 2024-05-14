Ranked choice voting has been gaining in popularity, with more than 50 different jurisdictions across states, counties and cities expected to use it in their next election cycle. This election reform is now being considered for Connecticut. Learn the mechanics behind ranked choice voting. What are the benefits? What are the drawbacks?

Hear from a panel of experts who worked to implement ranked choice voting in New York City and Maine as well as other states and municipalities across the country.

Cutline in the Community: Can Ranked Choice Voting Improve Elections in Connecticut? with League of Women Voters of Greenwich premiered on CPTV Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 10 a.m.