Discover the truth about Fairfield County’s role in the Underground Railroad and early abolition movements. Panelists will talk about local beliefs around slavery and abolition from the 18th century through the Civil War, and share materials from their museums’ collection relating to these topics to gain a deeper understanding of the region’s past and present.

The panelists will include Nicholas Foster, Wilton Historical Society Curator; Ramin Ganeshram, Westport Museum Executive Director; and Joel Lang, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and co-author of Complicity: How the North Promoted, Prolonged and Profited from Slavery. Nicole Carpenter, Westport Museum, Programs & Collections Director, will act as moderator.

Cutline in the Community: Connecticut: True Abolitionist? with Wilton & Westport Museums premiered on CPTV Sunday, May 23, 2021.