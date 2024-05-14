It’s been a year since the coronavirus took over our lives, our homes, our workplaces, and our families. With vaccines rolling out and a sense of hope on the horizon, we now have a moment to reflect on the profound impact COVID has had on our lives. How has it changed us? What have we learned about ourselves? What have we lost?

This episode isn’t about the virus. It’s not about the science or the safety or the schooling or the economics or even the vaccines. This story is about the people – the dead, the survivors, the healthcare workers, the unemployed – and the very personal and harrowing cost of COVID. This is one story, our story, told through many voices.

CUTLINE: The Cost of COVID – Personal Stories from a Year of Loss in a Pandemic premiered on CPTV Thursday, March 18, 2021.