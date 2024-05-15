From the ocean to the forests, from the Arctic to Connecticut’s shores, climate change has gripped our entire planet. On this episode of CUTLINE, Eyewitness to Climate Change, we’ll talk with scientists who have firsthand experience of our changing Earth.

George Divoky spent more than 40 years watching birds in Alaska as the ice around him melted away. Jim Carlton traveled the world for decades and witnessed oceanic habitats shift in response to warmer waters. At home in New England, researcher Richard Primack is combining modern-day field observations with the journals of Henry David Thoreau to chronicle humanity’s influence on our fields and forests.

We’ll also talk with glacial experts and public health professionals about how pollution is altering the trajectory of this fragile planet.

CUTLINE: Eyewitness to Climate Change premiered on CPTV Thursday, July 15, 2021.