As the nation begins to emerge from the paralysis of the coronavirus, Connecticut is now left with both the legacy of the virus and the legacies of inequity it has again brought to the fore. From access to protective equipment to testing to vaccines, the common thread is access to healthcare itself, and the well-documented challenges that communities of color face when it comes to getting and maintaining care.

CUTLINE‘s Health Equity in the Wake of Covid: How a Pandemic Highlighted a Legacy of Inequity in Our State will explore what true health equity means, the history of a lack of access to care itself, the work that hospitals and community health centers are doing to engage hard-to-reach communities, and how a pandemic brought into focus the disparate health outcomes that are prevalent in our state.

CUTLINE: Health Equity in the Wake of Covid: How a Pandemic Highlighted a Legacy of Inequity in Our State premiered on CPTV Thursday, July 17, 2021.