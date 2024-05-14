It’s been nine months since COVID hit, and let’s face it: we’re stressed.

Those on the front lines are dealing with record levels of anxiety, trauma, and heartbreak. The pandemic is reshaping our personal relationships too: constant contact with family and partners at home, and little human connection with our larger community of friends and colleagues.

Digital technology helps, but how will a shift toward e-learning and more social media and texting affect mental health, especially for young children and teens?

Host Diane Orson will talk with experts, front-line workers, parents at home, and young people all who are dealing with the stress of this pandemic.

This program originally aired on Thursday, November 19, 2020 on CPTV and and is now available to watch on-demand above.

CUTLINE: Mental Health During COVID-19 with Diane Orson premiered on CPTV Thursday, November 19, 2020.