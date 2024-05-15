The pandemic we're all living through right now would seem to have ushered in something of a revolution in how we think of "work." From white collar workers asking themselves if they really want to be in the office anymore to blue collar workers en masse refusing to take certain jobs at all, CUTLINE: The State of Work explores the fundamental ways work has — and has not — changed as a result of the global pandemic.

In this show, you'll hear from some of the foremost thinkers on the subject. More importantly, you'll hear from the fast food worker, the healthcare worker, the new entrepreneurs and the white collar worker — the people who are struggling to adapt to the new "state of work" everyday.

CUTLINE: The State of Work premiered on CPTV Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8 p.m.