© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Search Underway For A Century-old Painting Used In CT Mass

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 27, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT

A painting used in the annual celebration of Mass to honor La Madonna di Canneto (Our Lady of Canneto) has gone missing.

The Stamford Advocate reports that descendants from the Italian village of Settefrati gather yearly to pay homage to their ancestral home.

The six-foot painting depicts a young shepherdess kneeling in prayer side-by-side with an angel before the Lady Madonna.

The painting has been the centerpiece for the celebration since 1931 when the Settefratese Social Club — the host of the Mass.

President of the Madonna Di Canneto Society in Stamford, said the painting went missing from the Sacred Heart Church and has asked the public to help find it.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press