Search Underway For A Century-old Painting Used In CT Mass

A painting used in the annual celebration of Mass to honor La Madonna di Canneto (Our Lady of Canneto) has gone missing.

The Stamford Advocate reports that descendants from the Italian village of Settefrati gather yearly to pay homage to their ancestral home.

The six-foot painting depicts a young shepherdess kneeling in prayer side-by-side with an angel before the Lady Madonna.

The painting has been the centerpiece for the celebration since 1931 when the Settefratese Social Club — the host of the Mass.

President of the Madonna Di Canneto Society in Stamford, said the painting went missing from the Sacred Heart Church and has asked the public to help find it.