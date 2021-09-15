The Hartford To Pay $787-million Over Boy Scout Abuse Cases

The Hartford announces it has agreed to pay $787-million for lawsuits related to sexual abuse of Boy Scouts by scout leaders.

The Hartford-based insurance company had provided coverage for the Boy Scouts in the past, including in the 1970's.

This agreement replaces a previous, smaller settlement that only included the Boy Scouts of America.

The new deal also includes local councils of the Boy Scouts, and people who filed sex abuse claims.

The payment settles a lawsuit the scouts filed against The Hartford.

In that lawsuit, the Boy Scouts argued that the old insurance policies should cover payments to sexual abuse victims.

Abuse victims have claimed that the Boy Scouts failed to protect them from abuse.

