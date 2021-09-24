© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Some School Bus Drivers Threaten Sit-out Over Vaccine Mandates

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published September 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT
New Haven school busses
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
NEW HAVEN, CT - January 12, 2021: Busses parked at the First Student bus depot in New Haven. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)

On Monday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s Executive Order 13-D takes effect.

It states that all Connecticut school staff must be vaccinated, subject to disability and/or religious exemptions.

If not vaccinated, such staff must submit to, and provide proof of, weekly COVID-19 testing.

Today, we get word that close to 300 school bus drivers will not be showing up to work Monday if this order is enforced.

Connecticut School Transportation Association spokesperson

John Hipsher joined "All Things Considered" to talk about what accommodations his drivers are looking for from the state.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
