Some School Bus Drivers Threaten Sit-out Over Vaccine Mandates

On Monday, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s Executive Order 13-D takes effect.

It states that all Connecticut school staff must be vaccinated, subject to disability and/or religious exemptions.

If not vaccinated, such staff must submit to, and provide proof of, weekly COVID-19 testing.

Today, we get word that close to 300 school bus drivers will not be showing up to work Monday if this order is enforced.

Connecticut School Transportation Association spokesperson

John Hipsher joined "All Things Considered" to talk about what accommodations his drivers are looking for from the state.