Connecticut AFL-CIO backs state lawyer to lead federation

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT

Member unions of the Connecticut AFL-CIO have voted unanimously for a slate of new leaders who will represent the umbrella federation at a time when organized labor is feeling emboldened.

Delegates from nearly 250 member unions participated virtually in the 14th biennial convention.

They voted unanimously on Friday for Ed Hawthorne as president and Shellye Davis as executive vice president, in addition to several other officers.

At 36, Hawthorne, a lawyer and former hearing officer at the state Department of Labor and president of the Western Connecticut Area Labor Federation, becomes the youngest person to lead the Connecticut AFL-CIO.

He replaces Sal Luciano, who is retiring.

