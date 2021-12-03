State Comptroller Kevin Lembo is resigning due to a severe heart condition

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo's office today announced that he will step down due to health reasons.

Lembo's resignation will take effect at the end of the month. His office says he "a serious and debilitating cardiac condition that has recently been worsening in intensity and severity."

In a statement, the office says doctors recommended that Lembo stop working. Lembo expressed appreciation for voters who "took a chance on a gay, vegetarian nerd that had never run for office in his life."

He has three children with his spouse Charles Frey.

Before being elected comptroller, Lembo served as state healthcare advocate. He grew up in New Jersey, and got involved in public health advocacy during the AIDS pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont will name a successor to Lembo as comptroller. The office provides accounting services to state government. The office also oversees state employee and retiree payment and benefits.

