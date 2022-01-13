© 2022 Connecticut Public

AG looks at high rates nursing home staffing agencies charge

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST

Connecticut nursing home operators say they're facing a major staffing crisis that's being exacerbated by a "war" for workers with mostly out-of-state nurse staffing agencies they've been forced to hired to fill their depleted ranks.

Attorney General William Tong says attorneys in the antitrust section of his office have met with state's nursing home industry officials about what he called "serious concerns" about price gouging allegations. He said he's aware of similar allegations in other states where facilities are struggling to fill positions.

A top Republican also recently criticized a state policy allowing hospitals to release patients positive for COVID-19 to nursing homes.

