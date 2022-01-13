Hamden officer pleads no contest in 2019 shooting

A Connecticut police officer who fired his gun 13 times at an unarmed couple's car and wounded a woman and another officer in 2019 has pleaded no contest to felony assault.

Hamden Officer Devin Eaton entered the plea Thursday in New Haven Superior Court and faces up to 18 months in prison. Sentencing is set for April 8. Eaton and his lawyer declined to comment.

The shooting in New Haven sparked several protests. Eaton told investigators he believed the driver of the car had a gun, but no weapons were found in the vehicle.