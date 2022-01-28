© 2022 Connecticut Public

Appeals court says Wesleyan not liable for abuse of teens

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Appellate Court ruled Friday that Wesleyan University cannot be held responsible for the alleged abuse of boys in its basketball facilities and the dorm room of a basketball player during the early 1980s.

The decision, which upholds the ruling of a lower court, found the two men who brought a lawsuit against the school in 2017 have failed to show the school should have known what allegedly happened to them and other boys between 1982 and 1984, when they were between 13 and 15 years old.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs says they haven't decided whether to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

