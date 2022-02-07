Aquarium provides tips for people who spot seal pups

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — It’s seal pup season, and the Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program has some tips for people who spot the animals along the shores of Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The aquarium in a statement says pups, after nursing for three to four weeks after birth, begin to learn how to survive on their own. Anyone who sees a pup on shore alone should stay at least 150 feet away and call the 24-hour Animal Rescue Hotline.

The rescue staff will either send trained responders to monitor the health of the animal or collect a sick or injured animal. People should not touch, feed, or attempt to help the pup.