Aquarium provides tips for people who spot seal pups

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — It’s seal pup season, and the Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program has some tips for people who spot the animals along the shores of Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The aquarium in a statement says pups, after nursing for three to four weeks after birth, begin to learn how to survive on their own. Anyone who sees a pup on shore alone should stay at least 150 feet away and call the 24-hour Animal Rescue Hotline.

The rescue staff will either send trained responders to monitor the health of the animal or collect a sick or injured animal. People should not touch, feed, or attempt to help the pup.

