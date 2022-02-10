Connecticut Democrats introduce bill to stop human trafficking in motels

Connecticut Democrats said they’ll push for new laws meant to curb human trafficking in motels.

State Senator Cathy Osten and State Representative Christine Conley said they want to change state law so motels and hotels can’t offer hourly rates. They also want to require people renting rooms to provide identification.

More than a thousand children were referred to the state as possible victims of human trafficking between 2008 and 2020, according to a state task force. Advocates said Connecticut attracts human trafficking because of its location between New York and Boston, and its two casinos.

Osten and Conley said their proposal has the support of the Connecticut Lodging Association.

