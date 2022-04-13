State Supreme Court orders investigation of judge

The Connecticut Supreme Court has unanimously voted to begin disciplinary proceedings against a state judge who has not shown up to work for more than two years while continuing to be paid. The court on Tuesday approved an investigation into Judge Alice Bruno and whether there are grounds to remove or suspend her. Bruno accuses court officials of refusing to accommodate her disability so she can return to work at the Waterbury Superior Court. Her disability has not been disclosed. Messages seeking comment were left for Bruno and her attorney. They had appeared before the state's Supreme Court last week and argued she should not be disciplined.

