Cannabis Entrepreneur Hercules Has Praise For State's Legislative Process
It’s been 9 months since state lawmakers legalized cannabis for recreational use here in Connecticut – and 2 months since would-be cannabis entrepreneurs could apply for licenses to sell cannabis. One such applicant was Hartford City Council Member and Defense Attorney Tiana Hercules. She's working to open what she calls a "luxury, adult-use" cannabis dispensary in Hartford called "Lady Jane." Councilwoman Hercules joined "All Things Considered" to talk about…
- The state's legislative process regarding cannabis
- Why she's happy that many state towns are banning cannabis sales
- Her reaction to those who say legalized cannabis is bad for society
- Her thoughts on efforts to ban "gifting"
- What she'll be discussing as part of a University of St. Joseph Speaker Series panel at the college’s Crystal Room on April 19th.