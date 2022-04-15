© 2022 Connecticut Public

Cannabis Entrepreneur Hercules Has Praise For State's Legislative Process

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published April 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT
190610_cannabis_uconn-1.jpg
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public Radio

It’s been 9 months since state lawmakers legalized cannabis for recreational use here in Connecticut – and 2 months since would-be cannabis entrepreneurs could apply for licenses to sell cannabis. One such applicant was Hartford City Council Member and Defense Attorney Tiana Hercules. She's working to open what she calls a "luxury, adult-use" cannabis dispensary in Hartford called "Lady Jane." Councilwoman Hercules joined "All Things Considered" to talk about…

  • The state's legislative process regarding cannabis
  • Why she's happy that many state towns are banning cannabis sales
  • Her reaction to those who say legalized cannabis is bad for society
  • Her thoughts on efforts to ban "gifting"
  • What she'll be discussing as part of a University of St. Joseph Speaker Series panel at the college’s Crystal Room on April 19th.
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
