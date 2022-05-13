InTempo's annual concert puts young musicians – and Afro-Latinx music – in the spotlight

Young musicians from the local award-winning arts organization, InTempo, will take center stage with members of the Norwalk Youth Symphony this weekend.

Sunday’s 10th annual crossover concert hones in on different themes and cultures, said Angelica Durrell, CEO, and founder of InTempo.

“This year it is Puerto Rican bomba, and plena, Afro Ecuadorian bomba, and Afro Peruvian music as well,” she said.

The intercultural music education organization serves Latino and newly-arrived youth in Stamford public schools. Its mission is to make music education accessible and inclusive, Durrell said.

“It is meant to redefine how and what is performed by a symphony orchestra, by a children’s choir by native instrumentation,” she said.

With support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the cultural crossover concert will host over 150 young musicians on stage. The concert will celebrate the diversity within Latinx music where pioneers of traditional Afro-Puerto Rican music will also perform.

“We really want to share and change and reframe the way that people have enjoyed the music or have perceived black music from Latin America,” Durrell said. “So this is really an exciting way, a very positive way to share this message, through music and in a concert hall setting.