Smith College names Sarah Willie-LeBreton as 12th president

New England Public Media | By Carrie Saldo
Published September 15, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
Sarah Willie-LeBreton, provost of Swarthmore College, in Pennsylvania, has been named Smith College's 12th president.
Laurence Kesterson
/
Swarthmore College
Smith College announced its 12th president today — Sarah Willie-LeBreton who is currently the provost and dean of faculty at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

Speaking from the Northampton, Massachusetts, campus, Willie-LeBreton cited the importance of the college’s mission: "To educate its all-female student base to tackle the world’s toughest challenges."

"The seriousness of Smith’s mission cannot be overstated in a society’s whose highest institutions reveal a tragic ambivalence about the value and humanity of women," she said.

A sociologist who studies social inequality and race and ethnicity, Willie-LeBreton is known for her commitment to the liberal arts, and her work in equity and inclusion. She is the author of “Acting Black: College, Identity and the Performance of Race,” and editor of and contributor to “Transforming the Academy: Faculty Perspectives on Diversity and Pedagogy.”

Willie-LeBreton will take over Smith's presidency July 2023.

New England News Collaborative
