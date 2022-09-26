© 2022 Connecticut Public

PHOTOS: New England BIPOC Fest celebrates arts, culture and diversity in Portsmouth

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published September 26, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
New England Sweetwater Farm & Distillery, a family-owned and operated business from Winchester, N.H., at BIPOC Fest in Portsmouth. NHPR photo.
1 of 7  — New England Sweetwater Farm & Distillery, a family-owned and operated business from Winchester, N.H., at BIPOC Fest in Portsmouth. NHPR photo.
New England Sweetwater Farm & Distillery, a family-owned and operated business from Winchester, N.H., was among scores of businesses and non-profit groups with booths at the New England BIPOC Fest in Portsmouth.
Dan Tuohy
Diannely Antigua - Portsmouth Poet Laureate 2022. NHPR photo / Dan Tuohy
2 of 7  — Diannely Antigua - Portsmouth Poet Laureate 2022. NHPR photo / Dan Tuohy
Portsmouth Poet Laureate Diannely Antigua.
Dan Tuohy
Mariachi band - New England BIPOC Fest in Portsmouth, N.H. NHPR photo.
3 of 7  — Mariachi band - New England BIPOC Fest in Portsmouth, N.H. NHPR photo.
Mariachi band performers from Boston were among the musicians playing at the New England BIPOC Fest in Portsmouth, N.H., on Sept. 25, 2022. Indonesian Dance, West-African drum music from Seacoast Drum & Dance, and Hip-Hop music from Rayelle were among other performances.
Dan Tuohy
New England BIPOC Fest blessing by Cowasuck Band. NHPR photo.
4 of 7  — New England BIPOC Fest blessing by Cowasuck Band. NHPR photo.
Denise and Paul Pouliot of the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook Abenaki People perform the blessing at the start of the New England BIPOC Fest.
Dan Tuohy
Portsmouth Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley. NHPR photo / Dan Tuohy
5 of 7  — Portsmouth Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley. NHPR photo / Dan Tuohy
Joanna Kelley, Portsmouth assistant mayor, is a co-chair of the New England BIPOC Fest.
Dan Tuohy
Joanna Kelley - co-organizer New England BIPOC Festival
6 of 7  — Joanna Kelley - co-organizer New England BIPOC Festival
Portsmouth Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley is a co-chair of the New England BIPOC Fest.
Dan Tuohy
Photo collage from 2022 New England BIPOC Fest in Portsmouth, N.H. NHPR photo.
7 of 7  — Photo collage from 2022 New England BIPOC Fest in Portsmouth, N.H. NHPR photo.
Scenes from the 2022 New England BIPOC Fest in Portsmouth, N.H.
Dan Tuohy

A large crowd turned out in Portsmouth Sunday for the New England BIPOC Fest. The event was created to celebrate food, art, and culture – and community members from non-profits groups and small businesses.

“It’s really just showing all of New England that the communities here are strong, and that this is a safe place for everybody to come to and really show the exposure behind what is the heart beat behind New England," said David Vargas, event co-chair, who is chef and owner of Vida Cantina, where the festival was held.

"It is these different Indigenous, African-American communities that make up New England and you can come here and you can experience it and be in this environment of happiness all together," Vargas said.

The festival featured a broad array of arts and crafts, as well as restaurant fare, including Middle Eastern, Indian, Himalayan, Mexican, and Vietnamese cuisine.

Musical performances included a Mariachi band from Boston; West African drum music; reggae and hip-hop acts; Indonesian dance; and a poetry reading from Diannely Antigua, the Poet Laureate of Portsmouth and the city's first honored poet to be a person of color.

Vargas says the festival has outgrown its location. He estimated an attendance of 1,500 people Sunday.

Next year, they plan to host the BIPOC Fest held in downtown Portsmouth.

New England News Collaborative
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
