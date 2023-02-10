© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Western Massachusetts non-profits gather items for victims of Turkey earthquake

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published February 10, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST
Volunteer Halil Kuzu stands next to bags of clothing donated for Turkish earthquake victims at the Peace Valley Foundation in Agawam, Massachusetts on February 10, 2023.
Alden Bourne
/
NEPM
Volunteer Halil Kuzu stands next to bags of clothing donated for Turkish earthquake victims at the Peace Valley Foundation in Agawam, Massachusetts on February 10, 2023.

Western Massachusetts non-profits are gathering supplies to send to Turkey after major earthquakes hit that country and Syria earlier this week.

In a large room at the Peace Valley Foundation in Agawam, eight women sorted bags of donated winter clothing.

Halil Kuzu volunteers with the group, which serves the local Turkish community. He said the more urgent need now is for personal care products.

"We need baby diapers, we need toilet paper, and we need wet towels for the babies," he said. "Toothbrushes, toothpaste, and the feminine products, the feminine pads and everything, they need."

Kuzu said his parents, his five sisters and brothers and their children live near the epicenter and had to flee their homes.

He said they have moved from sleeping in cars to sharing two shipping containers. "It's crowded, 29 people as of yesterday," he said.

Busra Yanbul, whose parents are from Turkey, has also been helping gather items for earthquake victims.

"We are currently collecting thermoses, flashlights, batteries, blankets, winter clothing, liquid baby formula, and diapers," said Yanbul, who is a graduate student at American International College in Springfield.

Yanbul said donated items can be dropped off during business hours at three locations: Oscar's Pizza, Bella Rome Pizza in Westfield, and the Imam Buhari Mosque in Springfield.

Halil Kuzu said the Peace Valley Foundation is also accepting more items.

The donated goods will be driven to the Turkish consulate in Boston then put on a cargo plane for Turkey.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education and politics.
See stories by Alden Bourne

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content