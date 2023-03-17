© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Western Massachusetts towns recovering from major winter storm

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT
A road in Windsor, Massachusetts, after a major winter storm on March 14, 2023.
James Hyatt
/
Submitted Photo
A road in Windsor, Massachusetts, after a major winter storm on March 14, 2023.

In the aftermath of a major winter storm, several western Massachusetts town officials said they have mostly recovered from the impact.

Almost all residents in Conway have power back.

Police Chief Kenneth Ouimette said the town worked to make sure line workers from Eversource could get where they needed to in order to restore service. He said they came from all over the country.

"I've talked to guys from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan," he said.

Madeline Scully, who is the town administrator in Windsor, said power was restored to the last resident Thursday morning. That's after the town got three and a half feet of snow in some places.

"We have a team of volunteers that was helping to plow driveways or shovel," she said. "Today, I think we're shoveling out the last resident, who needed shoveling to an oil tank to get an oil delivery."

Scully said most of her calls on Friday were from residents wanting to bake or cook for the town's highway department.

In preparation for the storm, an Eversource spokesperson said the company had prepositioned 900 line crews and 550 tree crews across Massachusetts.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education and politics.
See stories by Alden Bourne

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content