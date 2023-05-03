© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russia alleges Ukraine tried to attack the Kremlin in a Putin assassination attempt

By Charles Maynes
Published May 3, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin, during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Wednesday.
Mikhail Klimentyev
/
Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Gleb Nikitin, during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Wednesday.

Updated May 3, 2023 at 9:09 AM ET

Russian authorities said Ukraine tried to attack the Kremlin overnight with drone strikes in an alleged attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin's press service said on Wednesday Russian air defenses shot down two drones attempting to strike Putin's residence inside the Kremlin walls.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president," the Kremlin said.

Putin was not in the building at the time of the alleged attack.

The Ukrainian government had not commented.

Footage shared on social media, that could not be independently verified, allegedly showed a drone exploding as it approached the roof of the Kremlin.

Moscow authorities issued an immediate ban on all drone usage inside the Russian capital.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit," the Kremlin said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Charles Maynes
See stories by Charles Maynes

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content