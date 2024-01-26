© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Feds detail plan for protecting right whales amid growing interest in offshore wind

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published January 26, 2024 at 4:52 PM EST
A North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass., on March 28, 2018. A federal appeals court has sided with commercial fishermen Friday, June 16, 2023, who say new restrictions aimed at saving the North Atlantic right whale, a vanishing species of whale, could put them out of business. The fishermen and the state of Maine appealed their case of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit after losing in a lower court.
Michael Dwyer
/
AP file
A North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass., on March 28, 2018. A federal appeals court has sided with commercial fishermen Friday, June 16, 2023, who say new restrictions aimed at saving the North Atlantic right whale, a vanishing species of whale, could put them out of business. The fishermen and the state of Maine appealed their case of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit after losing in a lower court.

Federal officials say they have a plan to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales amid increasing interest in potential offshore wind development. The Gulf of Maine is being eyed as a possible development ground.

A new plan from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management suggests that offshore wind projects should not be leased in places where major impacts to right whales might occur.

Potential wind energy areas for the Gulf of Maine haven't been finalized. But the federal agencies say that if development does move ahead in the Gulf, it could occur in an area that's a critical habitat for right whales.

The plans also call for the use of artificial intelligence and passive acoustic monitoring to keep track of the population and its health, and the creation of noise limits during offshore wind construction.

There are about 350 right whales remaining. The agencies said that climate change is affecting every aspect of the whales' ability to survive, including their migratory patterns, availability of prey and risks of entanglement or being struck by a vessel.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content