Schools to close for eclipse day in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties

School districts in Franklin, Grand Isle, and Chittenden counties will close schools for the full day when next month's solar eclipse occurs.

The Champlain Valley Superintendents Association made the decision after meeting earlier this week, and sent out emails to inform parents.

Initially, the CVSA had decided students would attend a half day of school on April 8, the day of the eclipse, which is expected to occur around 3 p.m.

"You know what's predicted is around 150,000 visitors to the area," said Beth Cobb is superintendent of the Essex-Westford School District, "and to put our students and staff even out on the roads there, it seems better just to have them in a place where they're safe and we're not adding to the confusion on the roads."

Cobb said students and staff will make up the day at a later date, as if it were a snow day. Addison County school districts, which are located further south, are still planning an early release day for their students on April 8.

